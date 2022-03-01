Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 615

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.59) to GBX 615 ($8.25) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.45) on Friday. Conduit has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.62). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 433.06. The stock has a market cap of £670.74 million and a PE ratio of -49.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.07%.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

