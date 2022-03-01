Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBD stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

