Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
