Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

PAAS opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.