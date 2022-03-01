Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,655,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,900,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,655,000 after acquiring an additional 427,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after acquiring an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 186.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

