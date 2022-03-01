Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.