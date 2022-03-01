Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 89,060 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

