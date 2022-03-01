Contrasting Cybin (CLXPF) & Its Rivals

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Cybin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cybin
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Cybin Competitors
|181
|703
|995
|20
|2.45
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cybin and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cybin
|$680,000.00
|-$24.42 million
|-3.75
|Cybin Competitors
|$1.19 billion
|$42.47 million
|10.90
Cybin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Cybin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cybin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cybin Competitors
|32.63%
|-23.19%
|2.35%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Cybin peers beat Cybin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
