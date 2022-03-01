Contrasting First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Acceptance and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% Allstate 3.16% 16.60% 3.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Allstate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.29 $10.42 million $0.16 13.06 Allstate $50.59 billion 0.67 $1.60 billion $5.10 23.99

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 2 5 6 0 2.31

Allstate has a consensus target price of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

Allstate beats First Acceptance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance (Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners' insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products.

