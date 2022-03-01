Contrasting LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

0.5% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 1 12 0 2.92 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus price target of $860.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.05%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and Vintage Wine Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $75.98 billion 4.84 $14.24 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.24 $9.87 million N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats Vintage Wine Estates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines. It also distributes vodka and white liquor. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment engages in the manufacture of luggage items, bags, accessories, shoes and clothes. The Perfumes & Cosmetics segment engages in the production and distribution of make-up, perfume and skin care products. The Watches & Jewelry segment manufactures luxury watches and accessories for men and women. It specializes in the field of chronographs and ultimate precision. The Selective Retailing segment is organized to promote an environment that is appropriate to the image and status of the luxury brands. It engages in the sale of luxury products to international travelers and on board cruise ships. This segment also manages beauty stores that combine direct access and customer assistance to customers. The Other Activities & Eliminations segment in

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.