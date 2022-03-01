Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.41 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.83 and a 52 week high of C$3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$844.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

