Corsicana & Co. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corsicana & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.08.

NVDA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.89. 141,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,691,094. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

