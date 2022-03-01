Corsicana & Co. Invests $183,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 185,498 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 164,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,629. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

