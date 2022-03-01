Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY opened at $9.17 on Monday. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.