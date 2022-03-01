Craig Hallum Cuts 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $18.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE DDD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,864. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock valued at $403,432 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

