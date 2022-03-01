Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 46,872 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SFL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.