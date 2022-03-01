Credit Suisse AG Has $384,000 Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,206 shares of company stock valued at $764,744. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

