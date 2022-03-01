Credit Suisse AG Invests $366,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.
