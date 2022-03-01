Credit Suisse AG Invests $366,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.