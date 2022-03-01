Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the second quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MERC stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $882.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.