Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,967 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

