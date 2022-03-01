Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

