Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,723 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

