CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

