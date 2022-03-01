Critical Comparison: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) and Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and Kallo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Kallo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -347.37% -268.50% -170.17% Kallo N/A N/A -285,752.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Kallo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 16.63 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($0.04) -0.39

Integrated Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Kallo.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kallo has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

About Kallo (Get Rating)

Kallo, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare delivery program. Its products include Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training. The Care Platforms comprised of the care facility platforms such as MobileCare and RuralCare, Dialysis care, and brick and mortar hospitals as well as the emergency medical services care both land and air transportation. The Digital Technology product consists of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), eLearning system, eGovernance solutions as well as tele-health solution that supports the global and regional response centers for real time support of medical emergencies. The Education and Training product involves in clinical including clinical informatics, engineering including bio-medical, information and communications technology, and health administration. The company was founded by John Cecil on December 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

