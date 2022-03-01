Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Raises Dividend to GBX 56.50 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,318 ($98.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,400.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,978.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($140.95).
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.05).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
