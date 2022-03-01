Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Raises Dividend to GBX 56.50 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.76) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 7,318 ($98.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,400.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,978.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($140.95).

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.05).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.