Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

