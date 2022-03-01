CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after buying an additional 207,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.