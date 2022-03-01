Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

