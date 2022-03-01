Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

