Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 111,865 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 12.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOW by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NOW by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 186.84 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

