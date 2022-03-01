Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 9,676 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,274 shares of company stock worth $3,278,912 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson stock opened at $110.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

