Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

