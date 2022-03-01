Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) vs. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Critical Analysis

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cue Health and Bruker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bruker $2.42 billion 4.41 $277.10 million $1.82 38.67

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cue Health and Bruker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Bruker 0 2 3 0 2.60

Bruker has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Bruker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Cue Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Bruker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Bruker 11.46% 30.77% 9.95%

Summary

Bruker beats Cue Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

