DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DallasNews were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at about $4,708,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DallasNews stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. DallasNews Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

