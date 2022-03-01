Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Danaher by 259.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.35. 10,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

