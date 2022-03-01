Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

