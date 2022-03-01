Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $38,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI opened at $237.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

