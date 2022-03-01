Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $30,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

