Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $30,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 75.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 318.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 407,866 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $24.03.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.