Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $35,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $7,963,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

KAII stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

