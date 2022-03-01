Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. State Street Corp raised its position in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124,996 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 38.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 106,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $565.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.49. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.