Dash (DASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $201.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $101.23 or 0.00227368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000090 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,605,222 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

