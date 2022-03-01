Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.13) to €9.50 ($10.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

