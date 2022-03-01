DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DaVita by 20.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 250.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

DVA stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.