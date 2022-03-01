Deeper Network Market Cap Achieves $119.98 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $119.98 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00043564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.08 or 0.06799546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $44,593.46 or 1.00233759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

