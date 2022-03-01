Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Price Target to €44.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($52.81) to €44.00 ($49.44) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

RCDTF opened at $63.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

