Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.22.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

