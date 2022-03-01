Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $25,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 580.87 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.