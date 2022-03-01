Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CGI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 530,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

