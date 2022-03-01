Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Superior Group of Companies worth $23,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

