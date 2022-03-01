Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

